'It's very meaningful': Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church service returns to sanctuary after 2018 fire

MILWAUKEE — For the first time in more than six years, the historic Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church will hold service in its sanctuary.

In May 2018, a massive fire tore through the church sending plumes of smoke into the sky. People across the city watched as a tower fell.

Since then services have been held in a temporary space. A lot of work and millions of dollars have been put in to restore and rebuild what was lost.

Reverend M. Douglas Peters showed TMJ4 the altar that was salvaged from the fire and carefully restored.

"It's very meaningful. There's just no words to describe. Our Lord's gifts are going to be delivered again here after 6 1/2 years. At times I'm just a little overwhelmed because it's just really remarkable that our Lord has done all this for us," Pastor Peters said. "The word of God will always endure, and so places will come and go where that word was spoken and received, but god saw fit to allow this place to stay."

Much of the work to restore the sanctuary has been done by local businesses.

Stained glass windows were replaced. The iron chandeliers were untangled. Another church donated an organ to lead the congregation in song.

For now, folding chairs will be used instead of wooden pews.

"The reality is we're here and members decided you know we're not moving. We're not going to go out to the suburbs. We're staying in Milwaukee and we're going to continue to be that light in the midst of darkness," Pastor Peters told TMJ4.

Thursday night's service falls on Reformation Day, a significant anniversary commemorating the day when Martin Luther posted his 95 Theses to a German church, a sign of protest leading to the Protestant Reformation.

Restoration continues to be a work in progress. Visit this link for updates and ways to donate.

