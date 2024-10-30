'It will bring stability' employees react to MPS temporarily rehiring former athletics commissioner

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Two familiar faces are coming back to Milwaukee Public Schools Interscholastic Athletics Office.

Tuesday, we told you about the former athletics commissioner, Bill Molbeck, being temporarily rehired. Now, we've learned Margaret Barrett, who used to work in recreation, is also being brought back.

This comes after the current commissioner, Bobbie Kelsey, has been under scrutiny after failing to file paperwork for high school football teams and employees not being paid on time.

"I was glad to hear that, but in the same breath, not glad, because he's only coming back part time," Curtis Rediske said.

Two weeks ago, we introduced you to Rediske. He's a game official with MPS who is waiting to be paid by the district for several games he officiated this season.

"Are you still missing a September 5th paycheck," Reporter Jenna Rae asked.

"September 5th, October 4th, October 2nd, October 15th, October 17th. I'm missing six assignment paychecks," he responded.

Watch: Employees react to MPS temporarily rehiring former athletics commissioner

Previously, we showed you emails between referees and the current athletic commissioner. In those emails, Kelsey apologized for the delay of pay and said a new manager had taken over payroll.

Rediske said those issues didn't happen under Molbeck's leadership.

"When he left, a lot of things came to the forefront, and we realized how much he handled and how valuable he was to MPS athletics. I think it's good he's gonna be back helping out and kinda cleaning things up for us," one coach said.

We talked to several MPS coaches and even some administrators. They all wanted to remain anonymous.

Here are some of the messages we received reacting to Molbeck's hiring:

"I think it’s a great move by the district. As far as I could tell he did the job well."

"Bill Molbeck is one of the most competent and knowledgeable people I’ve ever worked with. It will bring stability to the Interscholastics Athletics Office."

"Bill Molbeck is the epitome of exceptional leadership! As a former athlete and coach within Milwaukee Public Schools, I witnessed firsthand his unwavering dedication, integrity and passion for education and athletics."

"MPS coaches of all sports have been begging to have their voices heard over the last couple of years under Bobbie Kelsey. Bringing in new leadership, proven leadership helps to build confidence in MPS athletics and the district as a whole."

"I hope and believe that bill will clean up many messes and put out a lot of fire that has happened and rebuild relationships that was lost since he left."

Employees we talked to said they want stability and accountability.

"I think it shows some accountability and them moving forward in some type of way," a coach reiterated.

"Are you hoping that Bill's rehiring will change things," Rae asked Rediske.

"I would hope so, but if he doesn't stay, the likelihood of everything going back to what it is now, after he leaves, is very high, Rediske responded.

Molbeck and Barrett are expected to be confirmed at Thursday's school board meeting. Documents show they'll be working for the athletics office through April of next year.

