'It takes your breath away': Oak Creek family shaken after home invasion

OAK CREEK, Wis. — An Oak Creek family is searching for answers after three individuals forced their way into the home while the family’s two children were inside.

The frightening incident, caught on a security camera, has left the family feeling violated and concerned about their safety.

Nicole Kurer and Joseph Duke were out at the South Milwaukee Yacht Club on Saturday night when they received a text message no parent wants to get.

“My daughter texted me, and she was just saying, ‘Mom, I think somebody’s in the house,’” Kurer said.

The parents immediately checked their home security cameras and confirmed their worst fears — intruders had broken into their residence off 27th Street while their children were watching a movie.

“It takes your breath away,” Duke said.

When TMJ4 spoke with the family, they shared how their children followed safety protocols they had previously discussed as a family. After hearing the loud noises of the break-in, their daughter texted her mother, then took action to protect herself and her brother.

“She peeked out of the room, she ran to my son’s room, and they hid in the closet, stayed on the phone,” Kurer said.

The children eventually managed to escape to a safe location outside the home while the three suspects searched inside.

“We all kind of discuss, you know, to call the cops or if something’s going on, hide, get yourself out of harm’s way. And they did everything perfect, did everything they were supposed to do,” Duke said.

Oak Creek Police arrived within minutes, but the suspects had already fled the scene. According to Duke, nothing was taken from the home.

After investigating the home and reviewing security footage, police have not yet located the three individuals or determined where they went after leaving the property.

The parents were eventually able to reunite with their children, who were unharmed after the traumatic experience.

“Yeah, they hug. They’re pretty tight. They wouldn’t let go,” Duke said.

The family is still processing what happened and working to regain their sense of security. Duke had recently started letting their 11 and 12-year-old stay at home without adult supervision.

“You’re supposed to feel comfortable at your home,” Kurer said.

The family is now offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the break-in.

“We’re willing to offer a $1,000 reward to whoever can lead to information of getting the people arrested or something,” Duke said.

By sharing their security footage, the family hopes someone might recognize the individuals and help bring them to justice.

If you have any information about this incident, you’re encouraged to contact the Oak Creek Police Department.

