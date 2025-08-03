Oak Creek home invasion: police ensure safety of children inside

OAK CREEK — According to the Oak Creek Police Department, a home was broken into around 9:44 p.m. on Saturday, August 2nd, in the area of 27th St and Rawson Ave.

The adult residents were not home at the time of the invasion, but were watching the incident on their surveillance cameras. Police say they received a report that there were two children inside the home at the time of the incident.

Officers worked quickly to make a plan to ensure the safety of the two children. Police say they were able to make phone contact with the kids inside. The children were able to exit the residence safely and were reunited with their parents.

While reviewing surveillance footage, police observed three unidentified suspects force entry into the residence. Oak Creek police say there is no video footage of the suspects leaving the residence.

Law enforcement then cleared the residence to ensure there was no one else inside.

The Oak Creek Police Department is investigating the incident.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip