MILWAUKEE — A couple from Illinois is fighting back after an insurance claim was denied following the historic flooding that destroyed dozens of cars in Potawatomi Casino Hotel's parking garage nearly two months ago.

Roger McGee and his wife discovered their black Jeep was destroyed after floodwaters submerged the casino's valet parking area during their short visit to Milwaukee.

TMJ4 Roger McGee

"There was nothing salvageable," McGee said.

McGee filed a claim with Tribal First, the casino and hotel's insurance company, believing the casino should be responsible for the damage. After waiting two months for a response, he received a denial letter stating the "loss was due to an act of nature."

Roger McGee

"They dragged me on for two months to tell me no," McGee said.

The denial has left McGee frustrated, especially given his wife's ongoing battle with breast cancer.

Roger McGee

"I have to go fight for her because she's fighting every single day for her life to stay away from this breast cancer. And for someone to say you and your car and your business is not worth it, is a problem," McGee said.

McGee believes the casino's valet service should have moved vehicles as the severe weather began.

Watch: Illinois man speaks out after Potawatomi insurance denies claim for car destroyed in flood

Illinois man speaks out after Potawatomi insurance denies claim for car destroyed in flood

"They absolutely should have," McGee said when asked if the valet should have relocated cars as rain started pouring in.

A spokesperson for Potawatomi Casino Hotel sent the following statement:

“This matter was turned over to our insurance company, Tribal First, and the letter you are referring to is a result of Tribal First’s investigation.”

This entire response doesn't sit well with McGee

"And they lost, but now they don't want to pay," McGee said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip