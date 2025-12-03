'I had a gun pulled on me': Witness recalls moment 4-year-old was abducted, 12-year-old arrested

MILWAUKEE — A 4-year-old boy was found safe Wednesday after being missing for hours in Milwaukee, with police investigating the incident as an abduction allegedly carried out by his 12-year-old sister.

We are not naming the children involved as they have been found. MPD confirms a12-year-old was arrested in connection to this.

A missing child alert was issued Wednesday morning after the siblings disappeared from their home near 5th and Locust Tuesday night. Both children were found in Milwaukee, though specific details about how and where they were located remain unclear.

Photo from Family 4-year-old boy who was found

Dante Phillips, who lives with the children's guardian, said he was confronted by the 12-year-old girl when she took her brother from their home.

"I was ambushed by a 12-year-old. As crazy as it sounds, that's what happened," Phillips said.

Phillips said the girl was armed during the incident.

"I had a gun pulled on me, I really couldn't do nothing," Phillips said. "She had already grabbed her brother. Was finna exit the house and when I jumped and said something, that's when she brandished the weapon."

The search lasted for hours in below-freezing temperatures and snow conditions. The children's guardian, who asked not to be identified for safety reasons, expressed concern for the 4-year-old's welfare during the ordeal.

"My 4-year-old outside with no shoes or socks on his feet. I was just wishing that he was safe and some place warm," the guardian said.

The guardian said she has had custody of both children for years and has been trying to help her niece.

"I tried to help my niece. And the help I got and the love that I got is not enough for her. She needs something different," the guardian said.

Police are treating the situation as a custody matter. The 12-year-old girl was wanted and allegedly armed when she took her brother, according to investigators.

Phillips described the experience as unsettling for the family.

"It's frightening, actually. It's just unsettling," Phillips said. "It's actually frightening knowing that they actually somewhere they not supposed to be. That they got taken from."

