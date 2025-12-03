Milwaukee police search for missing 4-year-old boy believed to be with 12-year-old sister

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help finding a critically missing 4-year-old boy who they believe is with his 12-year-old sister, who may be armed.

Nevin M. Powell was last in contact with his guardian Tuesday night. Both he and his sister, Sanuya M. Wooten-Powell, were last seen walking southbound near the intersection of Dr. William Finlayson and West Hadley Street.

Police describe the 4-year-old as about 3 feet tall, weighing about 50 pounds, with brown hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a navy blue shirt without a jacket or shoes.

Milwaukee Police Department

Sanuya is described as about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with red hair. She was last seen wearing a black jean jacket over a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Milwaukee Police Department

The siblings may be traveling in a silver or light blue Hyundai Santa Fe with no license plate. According to police, Sanuya is wanted and may be armed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department's District 5 at 414-935-7252.

Milwaukee Police Department

