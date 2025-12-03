Hugh Jackman brings Hollywood glamour to Milwaukee for 'Song Sung Blue' premiere

MILWAUKEE — Hugh Jackman brought Hollywood glamour to Milwaukee's Oriental Theatre Tuesday night for the premiere of "Song Sung Blue," a film celebrating the city's beloved musical duo Lightning and Thunder.

Milwaukee Police blocked off the street as Jackman made his way down the line of fans, many holding posters from his various films, including "The Greatest Showman," "Wolverine" and "Deadpool." The crowd chanted "Hugh! Hugh! Hugh!" as he signed memorabilia and posed for photos.

Despite frigid temperatures, fans had been waiting for hours, some following Jackman from his earlier appearance at Kopp's where he served the "Song Sung Blueberry" flavor of the day.

The film tells the love story of Mike and Claire Sardina, known professionally as Lightning and Thunder, who became Milwaukee icons performing Neil Diamond covers at State Fair, Summerfest and local festivals throughout the 1990s.

Jackman plays Mike (Lightning) while Kate Hudson portrays Claire (Thunder).

Claire Sardina, the real-life Thunder, arrived at the premiere about an hour before Jackman to enthusiastic cheers from the crowd. The Messmer High School graduate was greeted by former classmates and friends who came to celebrate her story reaching the big screen.

"It brings so much. It's so charming to bring something so special to Milwaukee," said Paula Lee, a fan who knew Claire from the local music scene. "It's just so cool to see Claire finally get noticed. I think this is going to be a game-changer for her."

Director Craig Brewer joined Jackman on the blue carpet, discussing how conversations with the Sardina family shaped the film's authentic portrayal of their story.

"We had hours and hours of conversations with Claire, with Rachel, Dana, Angelina, and I can't tell you how invaluable it was," Brewer said. "There were really touching stories that actually weren't in the documentary that made it into the film."

Jackman, known for his versatility across superhero films and Broadway musicals, described preparing for the role by studying both Mike Sardina's life and Neil Diamond's music.

"This is a story about Mike and Claire and their family, but it's also a story about Milwaukee," Jackman said. "Our goal is for everyone to see this movie and to be as inspired by Lightning and Thunder as we were."

The premiere showcased Milwaukee's music scene and the enduring legacy of Lightning and Thunder, whose performances at local venues made them household names in the city during the 1990s.

