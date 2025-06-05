MILWAUKEE — Running groups in Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood celebrated Global Running Day, but it comes as the city's air quality ranks among the worst in the country due to Canadian wildfires.

According to AirNow.gov, the city had an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 159 as of 4:00 p.m. Wednesday which is deemed unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Follow TMJ4's Weather Page for updates on air quality: https://www.tmj4.com/weather/forecast/todays-forecast/southeast-wisconsin-weather-morning-rain-then-smoke

The poor air quality is concerning for Langston Verdin, whose nonprofit monitors air conditions, as well as Patrick Chaves, a runner who lives with asthma.

On Wednesday, Chaves, the founder of Buena Tierra Run Club, collaborated with other running groups and vendors for Global Running Day, hosting a short run/walk.

How a runner and nonprofit are navigating through Milwaukee's bad air quality

"It's a day that the entire world celebrates running and walking," said Chaves.

Despite the day of celebrate, Chaves sat out Wednesday evening's run as bad air quality affected Milwaukee County. He also made sure to spread warnings to other participants, especially those with heart and lung issues who are more at risk.

"Safety is our number one priority, and so we make sure to inform people while they're making their decision to run," said Chaves.

Mike Beiermeister Patrick Chaves

On Tuesday night, the running group had to cancel their Track Tuesday Run due to the air quality concerns according to Chaves.

These unsafe conditions are particularly worrisome for Verdin, co-executive director of MKE FreshAir Collective. He remembers the impact from 2023's Canadian wildfires on the city.

"We saw last wildfire event that a disproportionate number of Milwaukeeans specifically from the northwest side, were showing up at the emergency department. So I think about that on a day like today," said Verdin.

Related Coverage: How you can protect yourself from poor air quality amid Canadian wildfires

Verdin is on the frontlines, informing people about air quality through his nonprofit. The organization has over 20 sensors around the city that send data to an app people can use to stay up to date.

Mike Beiermeister Langston Verdin points at one of their sensors at the Menomonee Valley Urban Ecology Center.

"For folks who are caring for someone with asthma, COPD, other respiratory conditions, having a tool like this means that they'll get a notification on their phone and be able to keep themselves safe," said Verdin.

These resources help keep those most at risk and the general public aware before taking stride outside.

"Be smart about your training. Be smart about how you move, and be smart about what's going on in the world and make smart decisions," said Chaves.

Learn more about MKE FreshAir Collective and download their app by clicking here: https://www.mkefreshair.com/home

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



