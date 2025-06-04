Heavy rain and storms yesterday have transitioned to a steady rainfall early this morning. It is a soaking rainfall that will linger for a good portion of the morning today. Rain will start to let up from northwest to southeast, approaching lunchtime. Expect some clearing and sunshine to mix in later in the afternoon. Highs will be cooler by the lake in the 60s, with some low 70s inland.

When the air quality could be unhealthy:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Morning rain, then smoke

One thing we will monitor today is more wildfire smoke behind the cold front. There is a dense pocket of smoke that could decrease air quality across the area, which is why an air quality alert has been issued for the state.

A pleasant day of weather is expected on Thursday, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 70s. There is only a small chance of rain on Friday as we are influenced by two areas of energy, one to the north and one to the south. Our next best chance of rain will arrive on Sunday as a cold front moves in from the northwest.



WEDNESDAY: Morning Rain, PM Clearing & Haze

High: 64 Lake, 71 Inland

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 51

Wind: N 5 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 70 Lake, 76 Inland

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Slight Ch. showers

High: 67 Lake, 74 Inland

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 67 Lake, 74 Inland

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, PM Rain & Storms Likely

High: 74

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.