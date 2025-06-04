Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Morning rain, then smoke

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Morning rain, then smoke

Heavy rain and storms yesterday have transitioned to a steady rainfall early this morning. It is a soaking rainfall that will linger for a good portion of the morning today. Rain will start to let up from northwest to southeast, approaching lunchtime. Expect some clearing and sunshine to mix in later in the afternoon. Highs will be cooler by the lake in the 60s, with some low 70s inland.

When the air quality could be unhealthy:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Morning rain, then smoke

One thing we will monitor today is more wildfire smoke behind the cold front. There is a dense pocket of smoke that could decrease air quality across the area, which is why an air quality alert has been issued for the state.

A pleasant day of weather is expected on Thursday, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 70s. There is only a small chance of rain on Friday as we are influenced by two areas of energy, one to the north and one to the south. Our next best chance of rain will arrive on Sunday as a cold front moves in from the northwest.

WEDNESDAY: Morning Rain, PM Clearing & Haze

High: 64 Lake, 71 Inland
Wind: NE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Low: 51
Wind: N 5 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 70 Lake, 76 Inland

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Slight Ch. showers
High: 67 Lake, 74 Inland

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 67 Lake, 74 Inland

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, PM Rain & Storms Likely
High: 74

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

weather-cams.png

Watch TMJ4's Live Weather Cams

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.