How you can protect yourself from poor air quality amid Canadian wildfires

MILWUAUKEE — Monday’s sky was so smoky, some Milwaukee residents like Karen Lemke decided to put on a mask while out for an evening stroll.

"I looked at my cellphone and noticed the air quality was at 159, in the unhealthy range, and I happened to have my mask in my pocket," Lemke said.

That smoke is from Canadian wildfires, causing Milwaukee to have some of the worst air quality in the world Monday evening.



UNHEALTHY AIR QUALITY: Milwaukee ranked 3rd for worst current air quality in the world amid Canadian wildfires

“It seems to not be going anywhere so it’s really important to understand current air quality and know what to do when it worsens,” Langston Verdin said.

Verdin is the CEO and Founder of MKE FreshAir Collective, a community-led air-quality monitoring project. Verdin offered up some suggestions with the unhealthy air quality advisory in place.

“If you’re someone with Asthma or other repository problems, this might mean going inside instead of playing outside with friends,” Verdin said.

Earlier Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued an air quality alert through Thursday, signaling populations will likely need to take precautions. AirNow.gov said people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children, and teens should keep outdoor activities short. Verdin said masks are also an option.

“Because of the pandemic, many still have a large supply of N95 masks. Use them. It’s the perfect time to pull them back out,” Verdin explained.

For people inside, he said it may be a good time to close windows or run an air purifier as a preventative measure.

His organization deployed air monitors at the neighborhood level across Milwaukee. Using an app, IQAir AirVisual, you can find the monitor closest to your home to track air quality levels. It’s free to download.

You can also view the DNR's air quality map online. The smoke and air quality is expected to improve a bit by Tuesday evening.

