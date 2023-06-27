Chicago ranked 3rd for worst current air quality in the world amid Canadian wildfires

Chicago is ranked the worst air quality in the world as of Monday due to another round of Canadian wildfire smoke pushing into the country.

Milwaukee isn't a large enough city to make it on the IQAir list's ranking, but the Brew City would be ranked third for the worst current air quality in the world. As of 6:30 p.m. Monday, Milwaukee had a current Air Quality Index of 164 and Chicago had 157.

Those who went outside Monday evening were able to smell the Canadian wildfire smoke as the Air Quality Index climbed into the red "unhealthy for everyone" range.

Milwaukee has a current Air Quality Index of 164. We're not large enough to be on this list... but we would be ranked 3rd for worst current air quality in the world. pic.twitter.com/IWO8Hql2ww — Brian Niznansky (@BrianNizTMJ4) June 26, 2023

AirNow.gov offers the following advice:

People with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens – take any of these steps to reduce your exposure:

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Keep outdoor activities short.

Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them. Everyone else – take any of these steps to reduce your exposure:

Choose less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running) so you don’t breathe as hard.

Shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors.

Be active outdoors when air quality is better.



The smoke and air quality is expected to improve a bit by Tuesday evening.

View the DNR's air quality map here.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip