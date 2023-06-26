Unhealthy to very unhealthy air quality in eastern Wisconsin on Monday, DNR warns

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin DNR says the eastern half of the state is under threat from 'unhealthy' to 'very unhealthy' air quality on Monday.

View the DNR's air quality map here.

Wisconsin DNR

That's due to the smoke from the ongoing Canadian wildfires. The DNR said in a statement that under these conditions, people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and also consider avoiding all physical outdoor activities. "Everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion," the agency said.

TMJ4 Meteorologist Brendan Johnson tweeted today:

Canadian wildfire smoke is once again moving into WI. Reports of the smoke reaching the ground in N. Wisconsin as of this morning... ** Smoky conditions in #Milwaukee & SE WI from Noon Today - 12p Tuesday**

-> Air Quality Advisory has been issued for all of Wisconsin thru Noon Thursday

-> Air Quality could reach the "Unhealthy" (Red) level across southern Wisconsin. This means *Everyone* would want to limit time spent outdoors.

-> Expect updates throughout the days ahead

SMOKE IS BACK 🔥 | Canadian wildfire smoke is once again moving into WI. Reports of the smoke reaching the ground in N. Wisconsin as of this morning.

Current Air Quality: https://t.co/peMWqMuMJ8



** Smoky conditions in #Milwaukee & SE WI from Noon Today - 12p Tuesday**

More information from the DNR:



Read the statement below:

Advisory for PM2.5 (Orange-Purple)

Start Date/Time: Monday, June 26 - 7:00 am CDT End Date/Time: Thursday, June 29 - 12:00 pm CDT Counties: Statewide Comments: Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from north-to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.



For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.



At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

Details about this advisory are available on the Wisconsin Air Quality Monitoring Data site [lnks.gd].







The DNR also provides this information on its website:

Short-Term Forecast (Days 1-3)Multiple air quality concerns are either ongoing or forecast for the short-term forecast period. ***PLEASE SEE BELOW***

The current statewide Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) ozone air quality advisory set to expire at 11 pm Friday night WILL NOW BE EXTENDED through 11 pm Saturday night. Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec Province worked its way into eastern Wisconsin overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Therefore, a USG PM2.5 air quality advisory will go into effect immediately for the southeastern half of Wisconsin, lasting through midnight Friday night. In general, areas to the west and north will have a better chance of seeing Moderate AQI PM2.5 Friday. A secondary round of wildfire smoke originating in Ontario Province is forecast to descend over northern to northwestern Wisconsin late Friday into Saturday. Furthermore, the smoke originating from Quebec will continue to impact parts of Wisconsin further south of this on Saturday. Thus, it is very likely another air quality advisory will be necessary for Saturday, perhaps being issued as early as this afternoon. Please see the forecast Air Quality Index (AQI) map below for the current thought on approximate geographic extent and intensity of smoke coverage. We will see more scattered to widespread rain showers and storms initiating late Saturday in the west and continuing east through Sunday. Alongside blustery conditions, this should lead to a mix of Good to Moderate AQI ozone for most of the state, with any remnant USG AQI ozone concerns confined to eastern areas. While the smoke related PM2.5 forecast remains a bit more uncertain, models appear to be in agreement that smoke related impacts will be decreasing on Sunday, remaining more on the periphery of the low-pressure system whose center should be moving across southern Wisconsin throughout the day. We’ll go with a statewide Moderate AQI PM2.5 forecast at this time but cannot rule out USG AQI PM2.5.Extended Outlook (Days 4-7)Overall, Wisconsin will welcome the low-pressure system with open arms for multiple reasons – precipitation, cooler temperatures, and improved air quality (at least for a short time) among them. The main concern moving through the extended outlook will be the Canadian wildfire smoke wrapping around the system or moving in behind the system. As the system exits to the east Monday and Tuesday, winds will remain breezy and out of the north. Upper-level ridging then looks to setup over the central US, leading to weakening surface winds as high-pressure moves over Wisconsin Wednesday into Thursday. At this time, it seems more likely than not that PM2.5 concentrations will reach the air quality advisory threshold at least once more through the extended period.







How to protect yourself from wildfire smoke and poor air quality

Wildfire smoke can cause symptoms like sneezing and watery or burning eyes, phlegm or a wheezing cough. It can make breathing difficult or aggravate a person's asthma. For certain cardiovascular patients, it can lead to stroke or heart attack.

With dangerous air quality, ER visits and hospitalizations tend to go up.

"We expect more and more people to get exposed to this, and that it will be a lot more people presenting to the hospital in need for respiratory treatment, having respiratory difficulty. Headaches, feeling lightheaded, all the things that would be expected from exposure," said Dr. Frederick Davis, associate chair of the emergency department at Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

The issue is the very fine particulate matter that gets inhaled — it's smaller than a strand of hair. Breathing that in, even in small amounts, should be avoided, according to experts.

"The key message really is to really limit your time outdoors to the extent possible, to stay indoors as much as possible. Protect the air in your car in your home. Really try to keep the smoke from coming in," William Barrett with the American Lung Association said.

The elderly, those with underlying health issues, and children and most at risk. Above all, for anyone who can, check your air quality — most weather apps on your phone include it. Anything above a score of 100 is reason to take precautions. That can include running an air filter inside your home.

If you're driving, make sure your car is circulating the air.

If you are outside, any mask is better than nothing to protect from inhaling smoke. Doctors say consider a KN95 mask or a respirator from a local hardware store, because you want something snug fitting.

