MILWAUKEE — From ice rescues to intense and devastating fires, it's been a busy weekend for local fire departments across Southeast Wisconsin.

TMJ4’s Megan Lee spoke with Peter Ziegelbauer, who is the Battalion Chief for North Shore Fire and Rescue, about ways to keep our families safe this holiday season.

“It's always busy but there [are] always special types of events that pop up this time of year that can be related to either the holidays, the cold weather, the changing weather conditions on a daily basis,” Ziegelbauer said.

Just this week alone, the Western Lakes Fire District said a man fell through the ice on Pretty Lake and had to be rescued Saturday. On the same day, another person fell through the ice on Wind Lake.

Watch: Helpful fire safety tips to keep your family safe during the holidays

Helpful fire safety tips to keep your family safe during the holidays

"Especially now that the temperatures are rising, it’s going to make the ice thin and less durable,” Ziegelbauer said.

In the last few days, there have been multiple fires. A woman in West Allis was found dead in her home after a fire tore through the house past midnight Saturday morning.

Crews responded to a house fire in Caledonia near Highway 38 and Four Mile Road just before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The cause of these fires is under investigation, but they serve as a reminder to be extra careful this holiday season.

"You want to make sure that the water is always full in the real Christmas trees. Try to recommend using the new LED lights, not the old type of lights that get hot,” Ziegelbauer said.

He also said to avoid using extension cords and space heaters.

As cold weather and snow move in, chimneys should be cleaned, and external vents should be cleared.

"Remember to shovel out heat vents around [your] house, as those get backed up. You can cause carbon monoxide issues, and faults in your furnaces and your house,” Ziegelbauer said.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip