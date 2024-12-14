Fisherman save man who fell through ice in Pretty Lake Saturday morning

TOWN OF OTTAWA, Wis. — A fisherman fell through the ice on Pretty Lake and other nearby ice fishermen saved him by throwing a rope and pulling him to safety, according to the Western Lakes Fire District.

The good Samaritans helped the soaked fisherman to one of their cars and helped to warm him up. WLFD arrived at the scene and transported him to a nearby hospital. He was in stable condition.

"The actions of these nearby fishermen made a true difference in the male's outcome," WLFD wrote in a post on Facebook.

According to WLFD, teams went to Pretty Lake for training on department equipment and they noticed the ice conditions were unstable and urged the public to be cautious on the ice.

