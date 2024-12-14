West Allis house fire turns fatal early Saturday morning

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The Milwaukee Medical Examiner's Office said they were called out to a house fire in on the 900 block of S. 57th St.

It is unconfirmed how many victims were found in the fire.

The Milwaukee Fire Department was dispatched to the scene around 12:30 a.m.

TMJ4 reached out to the West Allis Police Department for more information but did not receive an immediate response.

