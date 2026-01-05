GREENDALE — The Old World Deli in Greendale has reopened after a car crashed through its front windows during one of the busiest weeks of the year for the popular Polish shop.

The crash happened on December 29, forcing the family-owned business near 76th and Grange to board up their windows and close during the holiday rush between Christmas and New Year's.

TMJ4

"We had to turn down a lot of people this week," said Alexandra Szeszko, who runs the deli with her mother.

TMJ4 Alexandra Szeszko

The timing couldn't have been worse for the business.

"This is the busiest time of year for us. A lot of people were showing up, pulling on the door thinking we were open," Szeszko said.

Watch: Greendale Polish deli back open after holiday week car crash

Greendale Polish deli back open after holiday week car crash

According to Szeszko, the crash was accidental.

"Somebody mistakenly, I guess their foot slipped or something from the gas and the brake, and they crashed into the deli," Szeszko said.

The crash damaged the shop's bread oven, but the mother-daughter team decided to reopen Monday after spending the weekend cleaning up.

"We're fully functioning. Our bread oven is a little finicky right now, but it is working," Szeszko said.

TMJ4

The community support has helped the family through the difficult week.

"It is a nice feeling knowing everyone was waiting for us to reopen again," Szeszko said.

Greendale police did not cite the driver in the crash.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip