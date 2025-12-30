Customers saddened after car crashes into Greendale Polish deli at holiday peak

GREENDALE, Wis. — A car crashed into a popular Polish deli and grocery store in Greendale Monday afternoon, causing significant damage during one of the busiest times of the year for the business.

The crash happened around 3:00 p.m. and broke the Old World Deli's bread oven, cabinets, and took out three windows. The concrete foundation needs to be redone, along with the framework for the windows and the ceiling, according to the owners.

Old World Deli Damage to the front of Old World Deli.

Thankfully, the deli was closed at the time and no one was hurt, but the owners say they're still shaken up by the incident.

The timing couldn't be worse for the family-owned Polish deli and grocery store, which has been operating since 2004. The business specializes in freshly sliced meats and cheeses, smoked kielbasa, and bakery items delivered every Tuesday and Friday. Customers hoping to get their favorite Polish items from this local staple are now left looking elsewhere during the holiday season.

"Disappointed because I came out here to get the polish sausage and now we won't be having polish sausage New Year's Day," Joanne Labinski said.

Mike Beiermeister Joanne Labinski was looking forward to getting some polish sausage from Old World Deli.

Throughout Tuesday, cars had been driving up to the deli only to drive away disappointed. Even customers from Kenosha had made the trip, but all say they will be back once the store reopens and were saddened to the see them damage.

"It's a bummer," said Labinski.

Workers have already boarded up the front of the store and removed some of the cinder blocks that once served as foundation for the front windows. Restoration work is underway.

The owners are hoping to reopen by Friday, but that timeline is still to be determined.

Greendale police have been contacted for more information about what caused the crash.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip