Frustrated residents voice ongoing concerns as Franklin loosens noise restrictions for sports complex

FRANKLIN, Wis. — Franklin city council has approved temporary increases to noise limits for events at the Rock Sports Complex, despite ongoing concerns from nearby residents who have complained about noise levels for a decade.

The council approved a temporary use permits allowing up to 60 decibels for the Rock'n Food Truck Rally and up to 65 decibels for games at Franklin Field this year, measured from property lines. These limits are higher than the 55-decibel limit previously established for Milwaukee Milkmen games.

"We're constantly bringing to issues where the noise shouldn't be as loud as it is, and yet I'm still having problems with heard or hearing people," said Tom, a resident who spoke during the public comment period.

The council added an amendment to review these decibel levels in July for Milkmen games.

ROC Ventures owner Mike Zimmerman indicated he was seeking a middle ground regarding the noise levels after making sound improvements to the ballpark last year.

Frustrated residents continued to voice their concerns about the changes, with one even extending an invitation to city leadership.

"Come by to my house. Sit out on the patio. We'll have cocktails. My wife makes beautiful hors d'oeuvres. You're invited to really see how it is," said John, another resident affected by the noise.

The city council also approved to enter into a contract with a third party to conduct a sound study and compliance services at the ballpark for $78,500. Some residents had requested this study be completed before the permits were approved.

A sound check is scheduled for Thursday for the Milkmen game. Both Zimmerman and Mayor John Nelson say it's an opportunity to collaborate with neighbors to make adjustments to bass levels and other sound elements.

