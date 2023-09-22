Owner of The Rock Sports Complex weighs in on noise complaints: 'The harsh reality'

FRANKLIN, Wis. — The owner of The Rock Sports Complex in Franklin has spoken out for the first time about noise complaints piling up from neighbors.

One county supervisor has pushed for a potential lawsuit over the issue. Franklin's mayor scheduled an emergency meeting Friday afternoon.

The Rock's CEO and owner Mike Zimmerman told WTMJ Radio he is not confident some neighbors will ever be happy with his operation.

“They live close to an entertainment district, that’s the harsh reality,” Zimmerman said. “Let’s try to find a solution. I’m optimistic. But at the end of the day, there is going to be noise (coming from The Rock Sports Conflict). We can’t just turn the volume down.”

Zimmerman says he is committed to doing more to mitigate the issue. He says he is open to discussing acceptable decibel levels and potential sound barriers.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip