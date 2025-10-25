Friends mourn Milwaukee man killed in Sunday shooting spree

MILWAUKEE — A 26-year-old Milwaukee man is facing murder charges after allegedly killing three people in separate shootings within an hour on Sunday night, leaving families and friends devastated by the violence.

Michael Williams has been charged with three counts of murder in connection with the deaths of Lekendrick "KK" Roby, Sandra Lee, and Marcus Smith. The shootings occurred at two different locations about a half-mile apart in Milwaukee.

According to court documents, the first shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near 27th and Atkinson, where Lee and Smith were shot and killed. Surveillance footage captured the moments of that shooting.

About an hour later, Roby was shot and killed in his car on 31st Street near Courtland Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

Investigators connected Williams to both crime scenes through multiple pieces of evidence. Security footage from both shooting locations showed Williams wearing distinctive multicolored Puma shoes and a hooded sweatshirt with designs. Witnesses at both locations were able to identify Williams as the suspect.

"The suspect's multicolored Puma shoes and hooded sweatshirt with designs match those seen on video at 4398 N. 27th Street," court documents state.

Ballistic evidence also linked both shootings to the same firearm, according to the criminal complaint.

"Casings from both scenes are consistent with being fired from the same firearm," investigators noted.

When police searched Williams' apartment, they found the multicolored Puma shoes with blood on them in a basement storage locker linked to him. The shoes tested positive for apparent blood.

"Multicolored Puma shoes tested positive for apparent blood — found in the basement storage locker linked to Williams," court documents reveal.

During his arrest, Williams allegedly told officers, "I did the city a favor."

Family members told investigators that Williams had been struggling with mental health and drug abuse issues. They said he had been making threats toward family members, claiming God told him to kill family.

"Williams has been using drugs and has mental health issues. He has been making threats toward family members, claiming God told him to kill family," according to the complaint.

For those who knew Roby, the loss is devastating. Letiya, who considered Roby an uncle, remembered his generous spirit.

"That was my Uncle 'KK'. He was willing to do almost any and everything for me and my sister," Letiya said.

Michelle, a close friend of Roby, recalled his willingness to help others without being asked.

"I woke up one morning. He cleaned up my whole yard. The backyard. He helped me start my BB," Michelle said.

Friends described Roby as someone who would do anything for anyone, a father figure who showed his love through actions.

"All he would ever tell us was how much he loved us, and he don't play about it," Letiya remembered.

Williams remains in custody. The stretch of 31st Street where Roby was killed has been forever changed for those who knew and loved him.

