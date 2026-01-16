Friends mourn Greenfield man killed in crash as MCTS driver faces felony charge

GREENFIELD, Wis. — A Milwaukee County Transit System bus driver has been charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle after prosecutors say he struck and killed 61-year-old George Kayser while driving drunk on November 22, 2025.

Dameon Demetr Peters, 55, was driving an MCTS bus eastbound on Forest Home Avenue near 56th Street when he hit Kayser at 6:47 p.m., according to a criminal complaint filed January 14. A toxicology report showed Peters' blood alcohol content was 0.236 — nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08 in Wisconsin.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Peters faces one felony count of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration.

According to the criminal complaint, bus video from Peters' shift shows him driving erratically for hours before the fatal crash. At 5 p.m., the bus struck a curb, and Peters was observed driving over the white line separating the bike lane from traffic. In the moments before impact, video shows Peters "blinking, slowly closing his eyes, squinting" with his "eyes barely look open."

TMJ4

In those court documents, it explains video captured Kayser walking from 56th Street and crossing Forest Home Avenue when the side of the bus struck him. After the impact, Peters appeared more alert and said "What was that?" "What the f---," and "Was that a person?"

In the criminal complaint, Peters told police he saw someone "walk into the intersection" and tried to steer away before hearing a "thud." He said he didn't believe he struck anyone until he saw a person lying in his rearview mirror.

Wayne Wayne, Debbie, and George (Right)

Kayser was a roofer who was beloved in his Greenfield neighborhood. Friends remember him as someone who would help anyone and had a great sense of humor. At Friends on Forest Home in Greenfield, where Kayser was a regular, his friends carry koozies that display his famous line: "Do I look like I care?"

Lauren Marciniak A sign with messages in honor of George.

"Nicest, kindest person you ever met… helping everybody in the neighborhood… just a great guy," said Blackie Knight, a good friend of Kayser.

"He loved it. He loved everybody here. He'd come here every Saturday morning," Knight said. "Funniest guy you ever met — the jokes — you would've loved him if you would have met him."

The bar sits just steps away from where Kayser was killed, leaving friends in disbelief.

Wayne Koozies made in honor of George with his famous line "Do I look like I care?"

"We're just very shocked at what's still going on," Knight said.

A Greenfield Police Officer was the first to respond to the scene at 6:48 p.m. He found Kayser lying in the roadway with significant injuries to the left side of his face, including swelling and abrasions. Despite CPR efforts by bystanders and emergency responders, Kayser died from his injuries.

According to court documents, an autopsy determined Kayser suffered multiple blunt force injuries to the head, torso and extremities, including fractures of multiple left-sided ribs. The cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries consistent with being struck by a motor vehicle.

Peters consented to a blood draw at St. Luke's Hospital at 7:59 p.m. The sample was tested by a toxicologist at the Wisconsin State Crime Lab.

A small memorial remains at the crash site near 56th and Forest Home Avenue. The community held a benefit for Kayser's family following his death.

MCTS fired Peters immediately after the crash. A transit system spokesperson provided a statement saying: "MCTS recognizes the gravity of this incident and extends its deepest sympathies to the family and all those affected."

A spokesperson added that Peters was fired immediately after the crash.

The Greenfield Police Department said it will not release video evidence at this time to protect the victim's family and ensure the ongoing prosecution is not impeded.

If convicted, Peters faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and up to $100,000 in fines. Upon conviction, his driver's license will be revoked for five years, and he must serve at least five years in prison unless the court finds compelling reasons for a shorter sentence.

Lauren Marciniak A memorial at Friends in honor of George.

The family launched a GoFundMe to help honor Kayser's memory.

