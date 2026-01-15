Former Milwaukee bus driver charged with homicide in fatal pedestrian crash in Greenfield

MILWAUKEE — A former Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus driver has been charged in a November crash that killed a 61-year-old pedestrian in Greenfield.

Dameon Demetr Peters, 55, was charged with one count of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration, according to a criminal complaint filed Jan. 14.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: A Milwaukee bus driver has been charged in a November crash that killed a 61-year-old pedestrian in Greenfield.

The crash happened Nov. 22 near the intersection of 56th Street and Forest Home Avenue, killing 61-year-old George Kayser.

Kayser was found by police lying in the middle of the road, unconscious and surrounded by bystanders who had begun CPR on him after he reportedly was not breathing, according to the complaint.

He later died at a hospital from his injuries. An autopsy revealed Kayser suffered multiple blunt force injuries to his head, torso and extremities, including several abrasions to his face and body.

Peters allegedly told investigators he had attempted to avoid hitting Kayser and believed he had done so successfully. However, he later allegedly realized he had hit Kayser when he saw him lying on the ground in his rearview mirror.

He then allegedly stopped the bus and called the Milwaukee County Transit System for help.

Alleged Evidence of Intoxication

Prosecutors say a toxicology test showed Peters had a blood alcohol content of 0.236. Surveillance video from the bus allegedly showed Peters appearing “to be squinting, driving with one eye closed, or attempting to focus on driving,” according to the complaint.

Just under two hours before the crash, prosecutors say, video shows Peters appearing to strike a curb and having difficulty maintaining his lane.

As Peters approached the intersection where the fatal crash occurred and where he allegedly struck Kayser, prosecutors say video shows Peters with his eyes “barely” open and, at one point, squinting and “slowly appear to close.”

When he allegedly hit Kayser, prosecutors say Peters reacted by saying, “What was that?,” “What the f—?” and “Was that a person?”

What's next

MCTS confirmed he was immediately suspended following the crash and was terminated two days after the completion of an internal investigation.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Peters, according to court records.

If convicted in the crash, he could be fined up to $100,000 and imprisoned for up to 25 years.

