MCTS bus driver fired after fatal pedestrian crash in Greenfield

GREENFIELD — The Milwaukee County Transit System says it has fired a bus driver following an internal investigation into a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred nearly three weeks ago in Greenfield.

Medical examiner reports show George Kayser, 61, was killed on the night of Nov. 22 after being struck by an MCTS bus at the intersection of 56th and Forest Home Avenue.

A green sweatshirt now hangs on a light pole at the crash site to honor his memory.

Greenfield police say Kayser sustained a significant head injury in the collision. He was transported to Froedtert Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

MCTS confirmed the bus driver was immediately suspended following the crash and was terminated two days after the completion of an internal investigation. The transit system declined to specify the reasons for the dismissal.

Greenfield police say they responded to what they initially described as a welfare check and found Kayser lying on the ground. The 55-year-old MCTS driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the police investigation, according to authorities.

Business surveillance video from Forest Home Avenue and Morgan Avenue, located two blocks east of the crash site, shows an MCTS bus pulling over, followed by multiple police vehicles with flashing lights responding to the scene.

Greenfield Police Chief declined to provide a statement or release information about the ongoing investigation.

MCTS stated it "will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as part of their ongoing investigation."

Milwaukee County's standard operating procedure following a bus crash includes mandatory post-accident drug and alcohol testing. MCTS would not provide the results of those tests.

TMJ4 contacted the fired bus driver for an interview, but he declined to comment. He said that the bus union had advised him not to speak during the police investigation.

Efforts to reach the MCTS union president and Kayser's family for comment are ongoing. The police investigation remains active, and updates will be provided as information becomes available.

