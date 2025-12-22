Franklin Mayor openly questions need for strip club amid human trafficking investigation

Four men with ties to On the Border Gentlemen's Club in Franklin were arrested following a multi-year human trafficking investigation by the FBI and local law enforcement.

The arrests came after investigators served multiple search warrants in and outside of Milwaukee.

The 23-page criminal complaint alleges that three 31-year-old Milwaukee men — Jimmy Durrant Jr., Dantavia Rule and Maurice Russell — were involved in trafficking multiple women who worked at the club, also known as OTB.

Brian Hopkins, 50, the general manager of On the Border, faces one felony count of keeping a place of prostitution.

According to the complaint, "Neither Hopkins nor OTB prevented or stopped the commercial sex acts from occurring within the business."

The investigation spans multiple years and mentions On the Border and the four co-defendants numerous times throughout the complaint.

Multiple witness interviews outline the alleged sex acts happening inside OTB.

"Most of the commercial sex acts TP performed occurred inside of OTB," the complaint said.

The complaint also said, "TP stated RULE, FLY, and RUSS were pimps and management at OTB knew this."

Franklin Mayor John Nelson said the club's owners have been cooperative over the years, but questioned whether this type of business belongs in the community.

"Is this the type of business that we want in Franklin? No, we don't," Nelson said. "Franklin has grown and matured and prospered to where this type of business isn't needed anymore."

Chris Leahy, who has lived near the club for about 24 years, said he previously viewed it as a quiet business.

"Fine, it was a business that was quiet in my mind," Leahy said.

However, after learning about the alleged trafficking ring, his perspective changed.

"Seeing the news, and the type of reporting that I saw on this though. It would be something I'd be happy if it were to move on," Leahy said. "There's a better opportunity for something more productive."

I attempted to speak with the club's owner but was told he wasn't available. However, the club released a statement saying they fully support the investigation and condemn illegal activity at their business.

