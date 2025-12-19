4 arrested in multi-year human trafficking investigation tied to Franklin gentlemen's club

Four men with ties to On the Border Gentlemen's Club in Franklin were arrested following a multi-year human trafficking investigation by the FBI and local law enforcement.

The arrests came after investigators served multiple search warrants in and outside of Milwaukee. The four individuals face a number of human trafficking charges and related offenses.

Those arrested include 31-year-old Jimmy Duran, 31-year-old Dan Tavia Rule, and 31-year-old Maurice Russell, all from Milwaukee, along with 50-year-old Brian Hopkins from Oak Creek. According to a police source, Hopkins serves as the general manager at On the Border.

TMJ4 Neighbors in Milwaukee's Riverwest area sent TMJ4 photos of the FBI and other area law enforcement executing a search warrant Thursday, Dec. 18. Police sources confirmed the activity was part of a human trafficking investigation tied to On the Border gentleman's club in Franklin. (Photo Credit/Dustin Krause)

During initial court appearances, the district attorney referenced On the Border multiple times, citing allegations that victims performed sex acts in VIP lounges at the establishment.

The investigation involved multiple jurisdictions and spanned several years before culminating in the search warrants and arrests. The defendants appeared in court for their initial hearings.

When contacted for comment, representatives at On the Border declined to provide a statement.

The case remains active as investigators continue to develop new details in the ongoing investigation.

According to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office, the charging documents are still sealed.

