Four arrested in connection to homicide of 15-year-old found dead in burned car

MILWAUKEE — Four people have been arrested in connection to the homicide of a 15-year-old boy found dead in a burned car earlier this month.

A 39-year-old woman, a 24-year-old man, a 21-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman have all been arrested in the case, Milwaukee Police said Monday.

Criminal charges are being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

15-year-old Makai Kenith Neal was found dead on Monday, February 10 inside a burned out car near 26th and Locust. He wasn't identified by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office until a week later, on February 17.

On Saturday, February 22, family, friends, and community members gathered at Hart Park to honor Neal.

Watch previous coverage: Vigil held for boy found dead in car fire:

"Makai had that gift." Vigil for boy found dead in car fire

Neal's youth football coach, Calvin Sherrod of MVO Game Changers — a youth football organization — has known Neal for four years.

“Makai had that gift. He was just a special kid — like a magnet. Even when he wasn’t feeling confident, he was still a leader,” Sherrod said.

Many on Saturday remembered Neal as a star football player, proudly wearing the number eight and hoping to make it in the big leagues.

Viewer submission Makai Neal was found dead in a burned car on Feb 10. Those who knew him held a vigil and reflected on his life.

“He had offer letters to be a quarterback at very prestigious schools,” Montreal Cain, Neal’s mentor, shared.

Cain, the executive director of MERA Cares, also knew Neal off the field.

“Makai attended church with us, he did community service with us, he was learning multimedia, he was a dynamic child,” Cain said with a smile.

“I’ve had some very difficult nights. I’ve cried a lot because Makai did not deserve to go out like that, especially knowing how young he was and how much promise he had. I wish he had a better outcome,” Cain said.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip