Four arrested in connection to homicide of 15-year-old found dead in burned car

MILWAUKEE — Four people have been arrested in connection to the homicide of a 15-year-old boy found dead in a burned car earlier this month.
A 39-year-old woman, a 24-year-old man, a 21-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman have all been arrested in the case, Milwaukee Police said Monday.
Criminal charges are being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
15-year-old Makai Kenith Neal was found dead on Monday, February 10 inside a burned out car near 26th and Locust. He wasn't identified by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office until a week later, on February 17.
On Saturday, February 22, family, friends, and community members gathered at Hart Park to honor Neal.
Neal's youth football coach, Calvin Sherrod of MVO Game Changers — a youth football organization — has known Neal for four years.
“Makai had that gift. He was just a special kid — like a magnet. Even when he wasn’t feeling confident, he was still a leader,” Sherrod said.
Many on Saturday remembered Neal as a star football player, proudly wearing the number eight and hoping to make it in the big leagues.
“He had offer letters to be a quarterback at very prestigious schools,” Montreal Cain, Neal’s mentor, shared.
Cain, the executive director of MERA Cares, also knew Neal off the field.
“Makai attended church with us, he did community service with us, he was learning multimedia, he was a dynamic child,” Cain said with a smile.
“I’ve had some very difficult nights. I’ve cried a lot because Makai did not deserve to go out like that, especially knowing how young he was and how much promise he had. I wish he had a better outcome,” Cain said.
