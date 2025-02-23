Loved ones remember 15-year-old football player found dead in car fire

MILWAUKEE — Family, friends, and community members gathered Saturday at Hart Park to honor 15-year-old Makai Neal, a football player found dead after a car fire last week.

Milwaukee police responded near 26th and Locust on Monday, Feb. 10, just before 10:30 p.m., and the Milwaukee Fire Department confirmed one fatality in a car fire.

Police ruled the death a homicide, and on Thursday, Feb. 13, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office determined the victim was a 15-year-old boy.

On Monday, Feb. 17, officials identified him as Makai Kenith Neal.

Viewer submission Makai Neal was found dead in a burned car on Feb 10. Those who knew him held a vigil and reflected on his life.

At a vigil on Saturday, family and loved ones embraced while sharing fond memories of the teen.

Neal's youth football coach, Calvin Sherrod of MVO Game Changers — a youth football organization — has known Neal for four years.

“Makai had that gift. He was just a special kid — like a magnet. Even when he wasn’t feeling confident, he was still a leader,” Sherrod said.

Kaylee Staral Calvin Sherrod is a youth football coach for MVO Game Changers. He coached Makai.

Many on Saturday remembered Neal as a star football player, proudly wearing the number eight and hoping to make it in the big leagues.

“He had offer letters to be a quarterback at very prestigious schools,” Montreal Cain, Neal’s mentor, shared.

Cain, the executive director of MERA Cares, also knew Neal off the field.

“Makai attended church with us, he did community service with us, he was learning multimedia, he was a dynamic child,” Cain said with a smile.

Kaylee Staral Montreal Cain is the executive director or MERA Cares and was a mentor to Makai.

Amid song and prayer, those who knew Neal also asked for answers and justice as Milwaukee Police (MPD) investigated his death as a homicide,

“I’ve had some very difficult nights. I’ve cried a lot because Makai did not deserve to go out like that, especially knowing how young he was and how much promise he had. I wish he had a better outcome,” Cain said.

MPD said the investigation is ongoing. TMJ4 News reached out for an update Saturday afternoon to see if anyone was in custody but did not hear back.

Viewer submission Makai Neal was found dead in a burned car on February 10. Those who knew him reflected on his life.

In the meantime, those who knew Neal best are doing everything they can to keep his name and number alive.

“Any uniforms we do, we’ll put number eight just to honor him,” Sherrod said.

Neal’s family said monetary donations can be sent to Signature Service Mortuary, 4065 N. 35th St., Milwaukee, WI 53216.

For more information, contact signatureservicemortuary@gmail.com or call 414-616-1602.

