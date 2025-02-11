Watch Now
Investigation underway after person found dead in burning car near 26th and Locust

The Milwaukee Fire Department confirmed that one person was found dead in a car fire, but did not provide further details
MILWAUKEE — A death investigation is underway after a person was found dead in a burning car near 26th and Locust on Monday.

The Milwaukee Fire Department confirmed that one person was found dead in a car fire, but did not provide further details.

Milwaukee police were on the scene when our crews arrived just before 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10.

No additional information has been provided on the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more details are available.

