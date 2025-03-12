MILWAUKEE — A devastating day for the Milwaukee basketball community as they mourn the loss of Junior Bridgeman.

The former Bucks star died suddenly Tuesdayafter suffering a medical emergency at an event in Louisville, Kentucky. He was 71.

FILE Junior Bridgeman played 10 seasons with the Bucks. The team retired his No. 2 jersey in 1988.

Bridgeman played 10 seasons with the Bucks. The team retired his No. 2 jersey in 1988. After his playing career, he became a billionaire businessman and recently became a minority owner of the Bucks.

Jon McGlocklin and Junior Bridgeman played only one year together in 1976, but their friendship lasted a lifetime.

"Junior was such a quality human being his whole life," McGlocklin said. "He was a great basketball player."

McGlocklin watched in awe as Bridgeman transitioned from player to part-owner of the Bucks, becoming a billionaire businessman through hard work and humility.

Watch: Former Bucks player, community remember Bucks legend Junior Bridgeman

"I never met a more humble person in my life. The finest person I've ever known," McGlocklin said. "Best Milwaukee Buck—just a classic guy."

For Gaulien "Gee" Smith, the owner of Gee's Clippers, Bridgeman was a childhood hero growing up in Milwaukee.

"Junior Bridgeman was a childhood hero," Smith said. "I remember getting autographs at the MECCA Arena from Junior Bridgeman."

Smith was so impressed with Bridgeman as a player, person, and successful businessman that he started a Boy Scout troop and named it in honor of Junior and his number—two.

"He was just a solid dude, man. He did a lot of work in the community, and he cared," Smith said. "To now make it to billionaire status—I mean, you talk about somebody that young Black kids can look up to and see what's possible. He was that."

McGlocklin and Bridgeman share Bucks lore with their numbers now retired, but it's the time they shared that McGlocklin will miss most.

"How he played," McGlocklin said. "He embraced the sixth-man role. He would do whatever it took. The world will miss Junior Bridgeman."

