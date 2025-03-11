Milwaukee Bucks minority owner and former player Junior Bridgeman suffered a medical emergency at a public event Tuesday, according to WAVE, a Louisville TV station and NBC affiliate.
WAVE reports that one of its employees was at the event March 11 at the Galt House and saw Bridgeman, 71, grab his chest and say he thought he was having a heart attack.
Medical personnel were called, and the room was cleared. His current condition is unclear.
Watch: Report: Bucks' Junior Bridgeman suffers medical emergency at event
Bridgeman played 10 seasons as a small forward for the Bucks before becoming a prominent businessman. He became a minority owner of the team in September 2024, the first former Bucks player to hold ownership.
After his basketball career, Bridgeman built a fast-food empire, starting with Wendy’s franchises in Milwaukee. He became one of the largest Wendy’s franchise owners in the country and later expanded to other chains.
This is a developing story.
