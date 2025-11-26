Final pretrial set for Milwaukee judge indicted in alleged effort to help undocumented immigrant evade arrest

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan is scheduled to appear for a final pre-trial conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Dugan was arrested at the courthouse in April and indicted on federal charges for allegedly helping an undocumented immigrant, Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, evade arrest by ICE and federal agents.

She was charged with unlawful obstruction, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, and concealing a person to prevent arrest, which carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison.

Her case immediately drew national attention from key officials in the Trump Administration. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi posted at the time of Dugan's arrest, "No one is above the law".

FBI Director Kash Patel posted a photo on X with nearly 40 million views of Judge Dugan being led out of the courthouse in handcuffs.

A month after her arrest, more than 130 retired state and federal judges filed a brief supporting dismissal of charges against Judge Dugan, saying: "The indictment in this matter raises important questions concerning judicial immunity."

Dugan's defense team tried unsuccessfully to have the case dismissed. Federal Judge Lynn Adelman rejected the motion and moved forward with a trial.

A jury trial was scheduled for Dec. 15, with jury selection set to begin Dec. 11.

Who is Hannah Dugan:

Dugan has been an elected Milwaukee County Judge since 2016 and was reelected in 2022. Her term expires in 2028.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court suspended Dugan from her judicial duties with pay while the federal case was pending. Her salary is $175,000 a year.

What happened to Eduardo Flores-Ruiz:

The native Mexican was arrested the same day by ICE agents outside the courthouse. He was facing three counts of misdemeanor battery in state court at the time of his arrest. Flores-Ruiz eventually pled guilty in September to being in the U.S. illegally and was deported on Nov. 14.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip