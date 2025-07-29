'Fighting like all we can': Milwaukee LGBT center director, volunteer open up amid financial challenges

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee LGBT Community Center has launched an urgent fundraising campaign to keep its doors open after facing a $900,000 budget shortfall.

The center, which serves as a vital safe space for thousands in the community, is fighting to maintain its services despite significant federal funding cuts.

"We're fighting like all we can right now," said Ritchie Martin Jr., Executive Director of the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center.

The impact is already being felt throughout the organization. Staff numbers have plummeted from 17 to just five employees as the center grapples with the financial crisis.

That along with the abrupt closing of another center in Racine has put the nonprofit in a tight spot.

The budget shortfall stems from the loss of two federal grants that were cut by the Trump administration. One federal grant came through the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA). Over the past decade, the organization has counted on the $400,000 that went toward counseling, advocacy, shelter, trauma recovery, and more according to Martin Jr.

Martin Jr. said The other grant they were denied was from the Office on Violence Against Women.

These funds previously supported critical programming, including culturally responsive, trauma-informed care to survivors of violence, including LGBTQ+ survivors according to Martin Jr.

"Anything related to DEI, the ideology of trans community work we can't go after and we won't be reimbursed for those services," Martin Jr. said.

The center serves approximately 6,000 people annually, offering various resources including a free clothing boutique where community members can explore personal expression in a supportive environment.

Abel Naumann, who has volunteered at the center since February, explained the importance of the clothing boutique: "I take things out of here frequently, and it's kind of fun to like, take things, try it, see how it works for you. And if it doesn't work, bring it back. And if it does work, great, then you are now on a little another step forward in your journey of your own personal expression."

Over the next year, the center hopes to raise more than $540,000 to remain operational. When asked about the consequences of not meeting this fundraising goal, Martin Jr. didn't mince words.

"There could be a complete shutdown and dissolving of this organization. There could be a decrease of service delivery," he said.

Right now, leaders are in the strategic planning phase, working on a contingency plan should they fail to hit their goal.

Martin Jr. also said they're looking at more funding opportunities outside of the federal government.

For many, the center represents more than just services—it's a place of belonging and acceptance.

"I think there's a lot of queer people that exist, whether you see them or not, and it's very important to have a place for people to come and spaces like this for people to enjoy and use," Naumann said.

As the center explores all possible avenues to secure funding, community members are encouraged to support their fundraising efforts to preserve this essential resource in Milwaukee.

Official statement from Ritchie Martin, Jr.

“These reductions present significant challenges, but our commitment to serving our community remains unwavering”. We are actively exploring new partnerships, fundraising strategies, and operational adjustments to ensure we can continue providing critical services without reduction in workforce and delivery of service. Support from the Greater Milwaukee Community is needed, now more than ever, as we continue services and our resilience and sustainability is priority through our mission."

