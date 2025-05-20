RACINE — Demands for transparency are mounting after the LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin abruptly closed its doors without prior notice, leaving many community members with questions.

Residents have voiced concerns about the closure, emphasizing that the center served as a vital support system and one of the few designated safe spaces for the LGBTQ community, particularly for youth.

WATCH: Community demands transparency after sudden closure of Racine LGBT Center

Community demands transparency after sudden closure of Racine LGBT Center

Julio Villarreal, a former employee and volunteer at the center, expressed the profound impact the organization had on his life.

“It became pretty much like a second home for me,” Villarreal said. “For the Racine and Kenosha area, it was a big impact for us. It gave our youth a safe place to come to.”

TMJ4 News Julio Villarreal

The center announced its sudden closure last week, resulting in the cancellation of events and support groups.

Employees learned they had lost their jobs without any notice.

According to the center's website, it is in the process of "dissolution," citing fundraising struggles and challenges posed by the current socio-political climate as contributing factors.

The center's full statement reads, "The LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin is in the process of dissolution. This decision has been made after careful consideration. Our past fundraising was not at a level to address the needs of unrestricted spending. Along with the challenging socio-political climate, it has been increasingly difficult to navigate the issues and concerns which the LGBT Center has faced in the past several years. All groups and events have been cancelled."

TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins A sign on the door at the LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin reads "We are sorry to say... All groups and Events have been cancelled at the Center."

Despite this explanation, many community members feel they have been left in the dark, with calls for more information going unanswered.

“I want to hear from the board of what exactly was the reason behind the closure. Was it financial? Was it politicians? What was it," said Villarreal.

Kyle Johnson, a former board member for the center, shared concerns about the lack of communication surrounding the closure.

“When I was on the board six months ago, we were in a pretty good financial position,” Johnson said. “I don’t want to make it seem like we were rolling in dough or that there was a budget surplus, but we were in a decent position to continue operations well through 2025.”

TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins Kyle Johnson

Johnson emphasized the need for transparency during this uncertain time for the LGBTQ community.

“We’re not going to allow folks to drive us apart; we’re not going to allow folks to take away our spaces; we’re not going to allow folks to take away our community, and we’re going to demand accountability, always.”

As the community grapples with the loss of the center, the calls for clarity and accountability continue to grow.

TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins reached out to the center's Executive Director, Barb Farrar, and to the Interim President of the Board of Directors, Kinzua Le Suer, but did not hear back.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error