Milwaukee LGBT Community Center at a 'critical crossroads' after losing over $900,000 in federal funding

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee LGBT Community Center says it faces an urgent need to “stabilize” its operations and ensure its “doors remain open” after losing more than $900,000 in federal funding over the last several months.

Founded in 1998, the center has served as a lifeline for the LGBTQ+ community across southeast Wisconsin for more than two decades, providing essential resources including food assistance, a clothing boutique, counseling services, and support groups.

“Since its founding, the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center has been a place where our voices could rise, where our stories could be honored, and where our lives could be lived out loud,” Executive Director Ritchie T. Martin Jr. said in an emailed newsletter to community members.

The organization’s financial challenges come as the center says it has seen an increase in calls and visits from community members seeking safety, support, and belonging.

It also comes just months after the abrupt closure of the LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin in Racine, which shut its doors without prior notice and left many community members with questions.

“As they turn to us, we’re turning to you. Please make a gift today to help us meet this moment,” Martin Jr. said. “Your support helps preserve our legacy and ensures our community continues to have a safe space, vital support and the visibility we deserve.”

The organization has established a fundraiser with a goal of $540,000 to keep its “doors open, retain essential staff, expand access to lifesaving services, and build long-term sustainability for the next generation of LGBTQ+ leaders.”

Those wishing to donate can do so through the center’s website.

