Family shares identity of rideshare passenger injured in Brady Street police chase crash

MILWAUKEE — Family is sharing the identity of the man who was injured in a crash near Brady Street and Humboldt Boulevard.

They say Marquis Ward was in a Lyft when the vehicle was struck by a driver, 22-year-old Cera Wilkerson, who blew a red light near Humboldt and Brady Street while being chased by police.

Ward suffered serious injuries and remains hospitalized. He sustained seven broken ribs, a collapsed left lung, a broken left clavicle, a grade 2 liver laceration, and a grade 4 spleen laceration, according to the criminal complaint for Wilkerson.

The driver of Ward's car, El Moctar Sidiya, was killed in the crash.

Wilkerson was arrested and is now charged with Vehicle Operation Flee/Elude Officer Resulting in the Death of Another, Second Degree Reckless Homicide, Vehicle Operation Flee/Elude Officer Resulting in great bodily harm, Second Degree Reckless Injury, Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.

The criminal complaint said Wilkerson was driving more than 60 MPH just before the crash.

Police originally tried to pull her over near Teutonia and North, and that's where the chase began before turning onto Center Street.

Wilkerson almost hit a pedestrian near Center Street and MLK Drive before turning onto Humboldt Avenue and fleeing south towards Brady Street.

According to the criminal complaint, Wilkerson said she ran from police because she "has bad anxiety and a bad history with police, and does not remember what happened until she struck another vehicle."

Wilkerson is due in court on August 3rd for an initial appearance.

