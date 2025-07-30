Fatal police chase crash on Brady Street leaves rideshare driver dead, community questioning pursuit policy

A police chase ended in tragedy on Brady Street when a fleeing driver crashed into a rideshare vehicle, killing a 28-year-old immigrant who was working to build a new life in America.

Just steps from restaurants, bars and a crowded sidewalk, the crash scene left behind shattered glass, mangled vehicles, and a grieving family.

"This should never happen, this should never happen," said Robert Manthey, a resident who witnessed the aftermath.

The violent crash began around 9:22 p.m. when officers tried to stop a reckless driver near Teutonia and Center. That driver took off, and minutes later, the chase ended violently at Brady and Humboldt.

"Everyone was out looking, trying to see what's going on. I mean, it's scary being on such a busy street," said David Shepard, who lives close to the crash site.

The victim killed was 28-year-old El Moctar Sidiya, a rideshare driver who immigrated from Mauritania, a country in northwest Africa, in 2023.

Moctar's family says he came here with hope, working hard, trying to build a new life for his family. They say he was just finishing work when his life was suddenly cut short.

"It's sad. A lot of times the person who gets hurt is innocent," said Patricia Sallis, a business owner in the area.

The 22-year-old woman fleeing police was arrested and is now facing charges. A passenger inside Moctar's car was also seriously hurt.

Though heartbroken by the news, for people who live and work along this busy corridor, the question remains: Should that pursuit have happened here?

"I don't think a high-speed police chase should be taking place on a street like this," Manthey said.

Sallis agrees that pursuits in busy areas are problematic.

"The reckless driving is a major problem, and I think when you have pursuits and you have it during busy times, they need to be cut back because 9 times out of 10, people are gonna get hurt," she said.

When asked if police have a tough job when it comes to making decisions about pursuits, Shepard acknowledged the difficulty.

"Oh, it's impossible. You don't know what people are gonna do. I think cops are doing the best they can," he said.

As the investigation continues, neighbors say they want changes on Brady Street.

