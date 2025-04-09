MILWAUKEE — A high-speed chase ended in a crash on Milwaukee's east side Wednesday morning, according to police.

The chase started at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, when officers noticed a homicide suspect enter a vehicle on the 800 block of N. 6th St.

Officers attempted to stop the suspect, but he refused, and the chase ensued.

Video from Deep Grove shows part of the chase, as the driver leads police at high speeds down Brady St.:

High-speed chase ends in crash on Milwaukee's east side; driver arrested

The chase ended when the driver lost control and crashed into a tree in the 1500 block of N. Farwell Ave.

The driver, a 32-year-old man, was arrested after a brief foot chase, and taken to a hospital for medical clearance.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office, police say.

