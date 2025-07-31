Family of Brady Street crash victim shares grief during a prayer service at the Islamic Society of Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Islamic Society of Milwaukee was filled with prayer and remembrance on Thursday as the community came together to honor El Moctar Sidiya, who was killed earlier this week in a crash involving a reckless driver fleeing police.

El Moctar Sidiya, a 28-year-old rideshare driver and an immigrant from Northwest Africa, was struck by a 22-year-old woman who ran a red light while she was being chased by police.

His uncle, Brahim Minih, expressed heartbreak over the tragic loss, describing Sidiya as "a really smart guy, very friendly, he liked to talk to people, he's very generous."

Minhi reflected on the dreams his nephew had of achieving the American Dream.

"The tough part is to see the same person coming back in a casket. He left walking, talking, I mean, calling his parents, calling his friends. Comes back — just a body in a casket. It's kind of tough to describe."

The driver who struck Sidiya is expected to face charges from the district attorney in the coming days.

The crash happened at the intersection of Brady Street and Humboldt Avenue on Tuesday night.

Minih criticized both reckless drivers and the police for their actions during the incident, saying, "To the police first, it's not good, it's not safe to chase those kinds of people in the middle of the street at a busy time. You can not throw people's lives away.” He added, “And for the reckless driver, those guys need to stay away from the street."

Sidiya's family is currently working on arrangements to return his body to Africa for a proper farewell and is urging prosecutors to pursue the toughest penalties possible following the crash.

The community's grief continues as they gather to remember a life cut tragically short.

