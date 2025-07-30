Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Medical examiner called to scene of Brady Street crash

A large police presence was seen at Brady and Humboldt Tuesday evening following a crash.
Large police presence at Brady and Humboldt
Posted

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirms they have been called to the scene of a crash on Brady Street, indicating there has been at least one fatality.

The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday just outside of Peter Sciortino Bakery involving at least two vehicles.

Photos from the scene appear to show at least one person in custody.

This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 both on air and online for updates.

1000021838.jpg

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones