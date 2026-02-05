Family remembers Milwaukee man as 'pure joy' following fatal apartment shooting

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee mother is mourning the loss of her 50-year-old son, who was fatally shot in an apartment hallway Monday morning, according to new court documents that detail the tragic incident.

31-year-old Dominic Nosacek has been charged with murder and bail jumping. According to the criminal complaint, Nosacek walked into a federal building and confessed to security officers: "I just killed a militia… I shot him in the head."

Patricia Donald, Angelo's mother, described her son as a jokester, foodie, volunteer, sports enthusiast and stylish dresser who was set to start a new job Tuesday. She sat down with TMJ4, along with Angelo's sisters, Tawanda and Kenyanta, to share memories of their beloved Angelo.

Mike Beiermeister Tawanda, Patricia, and Kenyanta

"He could take a sad situation, and he can make you laugh," Tawanda Nelson said.

"He was very smart and intellectual," said Patricia.

Angelo's Family Angelo Nelson

Donald told TMJ4 that Nelson was also a father of two adult daughters. He was set to start a new job on Tuesday, but that never happened.

The shooting occurred in the hallway of an apartment building on Astor and Knapp streets Monday. Court documents reveal that Nosacek told police he used an AK-74 in the shooting and afterward said, "I did my taxes."

During police interviews, Nosacek admitted to the shooting and said he had been diagnosed with psychosis and depression. Investigators determined that Nelson was unarmed, and there was no argument before the shooting.

"You plan to take my child. That was your plan," Patricia Donald said, expressing her grief over the senseless loss.

Court records show Nosacek had multiple orders for competency examinations in a previous case. Nosacek's mother, Cindy Jones-Nosacek, released a statement expressing heartbreak over Nelson's death, saying in part: "We pray that our son will finally get the treatment for his mental illness that he so desperately needs."

If convicted to the fullest extent, Nosacek could spend life in prison.

Patricia Nelson said she wants to focus on remembering her son, who always brought joy to others.

"Laughter is just like medicine," she said. "Angelo was laughter, and he was just like medicine. And that's what I will say about my baby. He was just like medicine."

Nelson's Family Angelo Nelson

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

