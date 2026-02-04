Milwaukee man with reported psychosis allegedly did his taxes after fatal shooting, court records say

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man who said he has been diagnosed with psychosis and depression is in custody on first‑degree homicide charges after allegedly killing a man he believed was part of the “militia” and a “terrorist,” newly obtained court records show.

The shooting occurred in an apartment hallway in the 1300 block of North Astor Street early Monday morning.

Dominic Francis Nosacek, 32, allegedly shot 50‑year‑old Angelo Nelson, returned to his apartment with the rifle, did his taxes and then turned himself in at a Homeland Security building on Knapp Street.

Security guards at the building said Nosacek arrived about Monday morning and told them, “I just killed someone.” The guard said Nosacek described the victim as a “terrorist.” Nosacek was not armed when he arrived and did not appear to have any blood or visible injuries, the guard said.

During a police interview, Nosacek told officers that “militia men are blackmailing” him. He also repeatedly said phrases such as “euthanasia mailing me” and claimed someone had implanted a chip in his head.

Nosacek told authorities that earlier in the day, people had been “shaking him” and “banging around.” He said he had been threatened and that the person waiting for him — presumed to be Angelo Nelson — ran down the stairs, at which point he shot him.

Nosacek also told authorities that Nelson did not have anything in his hands and that there were no arguments leading up to the shooting.

A gun recovered from Nosacek’s residence was identified by him as the weapon used to kill Nelson, court records say.

If convicted, Nosacek could face life in prison.

Nosacek's mother Cindy Jones-Nosacek, issued the following statement after the shooting:

Our hearts are broken at the senseless death of Angelo Nelson. To take a Life is to destroy universe and his family will never be the same. We pray that our son will finally get the treatment for his mental illness that he's so desperately needs.

