Family of Sade Robinson sues bars for overserving before her death

The family of Sade Robinson is suing Twisted Fisherman, LLC, and Duke's on Water, Inc., the bars they say over served the 19-year-old "until she was incapacitated and resulting in her death."

According to the lawsuit, Robinson, who was underage, was not asked for a valid ID before being served alcohol at both establishments. It also alleges Robinson "became visibly intoxicated" while at the bars.

The lawsuit comes a year after Robinson's murder.

Surveillance video from a restaurant showed Robinson and Maxwell Anderson sitting together at the bar on the evening of April 1, 2024. Her burned car was found the next morning.

Anderson was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilation and arson after Robinson's leg, foot and clothes were found.

"Surveillance footage and eyewitness testimony confirm she showed clear signs of impairment—including slurred speech, loss of balance, and reduced awareness—all of which were observable to bar staff," the lawsuit claims, adding that despite the signs of impairment, the bar "continued to serve her alcohol, violating Wisconsin law and industry standards..."

Robinson's family believes the bars left her "physically and mentally vulnerable" which was a "substantial factor contributing to her inability to recognize danger, assess risk, or protect herself from violence."

TMJ4 reached out to both establishments named in the lawsuit.

The Twisted Fisherman, LLC. claimed they did not know about the lawsuit.

A representative from Dukes on Water, Inc., declined to comment.

