'This is justice for Sade;' Suspect charged in death of Sade Robinson

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — The family of Sade Robinson faced her accused killer for the first time since he was charged. Then, they picked up the search for the teenager's body.

Maxwell Anderson has been in custody for more than a week. Friday morning, prosecutors revealed their case and charged Anderson with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilation, and arson.

"This is justice for Sade. Who the f*** would do something like this to my beautiful baby? She hurt nobody. She hurt nobody," Sheena Scarbrough, Robinson's mother, said Friday morning.

It was an outpour of emotion from those closest to Robinson.

"She's sweet and loving. She didn't deserve this," her cousin Keyiana said.

"Imagine trying to bury your niece with no body for the service," Robinson's uncle, David Scarbrough, said.

A Milwaukee family experiencing the unimaginable as we learned the gruesome details behind Robinson's disappearance.

"Me and my family will never be okay," David Scarbrough added.

Police have only found Robinson's leg, foot, and the clothes she was wearing the last night she was seen on April 1st.

"We just wanna bring her back home," Keyiana said.

Family and friends now taking it upon themselves to find Robinson.

"We are doing another search party to look for my cousin, Sade," Keyiana explained.

New court documents show Robinson's phone was pinged at several different locations the night and morning after her disappearance. Those locations include Anderson's home, Pleasant Valley Park, Kern Park, and Warnimont Park in Cudahy.

"We need the public to come out and help. We need a lot more feet on the ground because we have a lot more ground to cover," Keyiana pleaded.

Friends and family spent Friday afternoon trudging through Kern Park in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood.

"We just need everybody to come out and help us. We're gonna be searching all day, even tomorrow, until we get what we need," Keyiana said.

"Justice for Sade. Justice will be served for my baby," Sheena Scharbrough said.

"I need justice for Sade," David Scarbrough echoed.

