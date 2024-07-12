Search warrants reveal disturbing new details about Maxwell Anderson's home

A series of search warrants is revealing disturbing new details about Maxwell Anderson's home.

He's the man accused of murdering and dismembering 19-year-old Sade Robinson back in April.

Pictures in the warrants show Anderson and Robinson on their first date at the "Twisted Fisherman."

Watch: Search warrants show images of Maxwell Anderson and Sade Robinson on date shortly before she vanished:

The pair went to at least one more bar before the 19-year-old disappeared.

And we now also know what evidence police found inside Anderson's home — that includes a Crown Royal bag with an ID belonging to a 27-year-old woman, a notebook with other women's names and information about them, and women's clothing hidden between basement support beams and in the foundation wall.

Anderson was pulled over on April 4th in his 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe. Before it was towed a detective "observed what appears to be blood in plaint sight on the front passenger side door speaker."

A search of the car found:



Black brand folding knife

Wood handled knife/cutting instrument

Bedazzled compact mirror

Black jacket from rear passenger seat



