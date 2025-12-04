Driver who hit Milwaukee child won't be charged; family outraged

MILWAUKEE — An 8-year-old Milwaukee boy suffered serious injuries after being struck by a car in October, but prosecutors say no criminal charges will be filed against the 19-year-old driver.

Bus footage shows the moment KJ "King" Hogan was hit at 35th and Scott streets while walking home from school with his siblings. The driver continued driving after the impact.

"He's traumatized. I'm traumatized behind it, and it's like I'm trying to keep it together for both of us," said Milly Boyd, King's mother.

The siblings recalled seeing the Jeep SUV run a red light. However, the video from the bus shows that traffic heading north on 35th Street had a green light at the time of impact.

King was hospitalized with severe facial injuries from the crash.

"My son sustained a broken jaw, top, bottom, broken nose. Five of his adult teeth gone, and you're trying to tell me that you didn't hear or feel anything. I'm not believing that," Boyd said.

Milwaukee police arrested the driver, but the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office announced no criminal charges will be filed.

The DA's office says the decision comes down to what they can prove - that the driver had a green light and there's not enough evidence she knew she hit anyone. The Chief Deputy District Attorney provided this statement.

"After reviewing the police reports, the suspect’s statement to the police, and the bus video that captured this incident, we do not believe that we have sufficient evidence to prove any criminal charge beyond a reasonable doubt based on the suspect having the right of way traveling through the intersection on a green light and insufficient facts to prove the suspect knew anyone was hit."

For Boyd, those words are difficult to accept as she focuses on her son's recovery.

"All I saw was red. I'm just boiling. And it's like, Do you have kids? Like, what if that was your child?" Boyd said.

This mother of four says she's not stopping here and plans to pursue other avenues to hold the driver accountable, including a civil case.

"I have to tell him, when he asked me, Did they catch the person that hit me, mama? Only thing I can say they let her go," Boyd said.

Boyd says the fight is far from over.

She's launched a GoFundMe to help with the medical expenses.

