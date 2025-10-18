MILWAUKEE — An 8-year-old Milwaukee boy is facing a long road to recovery after being struck by a hit-and-run driver while walking home from school Tuesday afternoon.

King 'KJ' Hogan was crossing at the intersection of 35th and Scott streets around 4:00 p.m. when his siblings said a woman driving a grey Jeep SUV ran a red light and hit him in the crosswalk.

"The world needs to see what happened to my son and what he's going through," said his mom, Milly Boyd.

His two older siblings witnessed the crash and watched as the driver briefly stopped, looked in her rear-view mirror, and then drove away.

"He said, mom, she stopped, looked at her rear view and kept going," said Boyd.

The impact left King with devastating injuries. His jawline and nose are broken, the bones in his face are shattered, and five of his teeth were knocked out.

"I almost threw up, but it was not a sight to see. It looked like someone hit my son with a brick," Boyd said.

Boyd received the devastating phone call just before 4:00 p.m. Tuesday.

8-year-old Milwaukee boy severely injured in hit-and-run while walking home from school

"My stomach just dropped," she said. "When I got that call, it was it wasn't right, it was not right."

The Milwaukee Police Department continues searching for the driver. Boyd, a single mother of five, has a direct message for the person responsible.

"Please just turn yourself in. Just turn yourself in," she said. "You could have just stopped. That's all. And I didn't want I really want justice. I want her to come to the front line and just accept to what she did. That's all."

Boyd has launched a GoFundMe to help cover medical expenses as King faces months or potentially years of recovery. Despite the severity of his injuries and the pain he's enduring, she remains grateful for one thing.

"That's the best part, that he's alive. Everything else, face-wise, body-wise, just the fact that he's still here in my presence. I'm grateful," Boyd said.

She told TMJ4 they hope to have him out of the hospital by next week.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7222 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/helping-king-kj-recover

