Dozens of anti-ICE protests held across Southeastern Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Protests against the Trump Administration's immigration enforcement tactics were held across the country Tuesday — with dozens of those protests happening in Southeastern Wisconsin.

The demonstrations were organized by The Women's March in what they called the "Free America Walkout," encouraging the public to walk out of school or work in protest of ICE.

In Milwaukee, hundreds of Rufus King High School students walked out of class Tuesday morning and could be seen walking through the Rufus King neighborhood.

"It's really important for all these students to be out here because ICE's policies are not only affecting politics, they're students like us, students around the nation, and it's causing a lot of fear, which becomes an issue in our communities because everybody deserves to be safe and feel safe in their own communities." Kali Maafree, a Rufus King student, said.

Those same sentiments stretched west down Interstate 94 to Wales in Waukesha County, where dozens of Kettle Moraine High School Students had a similar message.

"I come from a family of immigrants and surrounded by immigrants, so I think it's really important to keep everybody together," Aimee Soto, a Kettle Moraine student, added.

Farther south, dozens of protesters gathered at the intersection of Highway 31 and 20 in Racine.

Tuesday's Racine County demonstration was in addition to bimonthly protests held on the busy corner. For many of these protesters, that meant braving the cold two days in a row to voice their opinions.

"It's just really important that we're here to let our community know how we feel about it," said Kelly Gallaher, protestor and chair of the Racine County Democratic Party.

Protestors said these gatherings are an effort to resist where they believe our country is heading and to engage others.

"I'm out here because I am really, really frustrated and angry about the way people are being treated," Linda O'Connell said. "I'd like to see more people decide they are going to stand out here with us."

For some, it was also a time of hope. Rev. Tony Larsen, who is retired but was a minister with Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church, said it was meaningful to know Racine's rally was a small piece of a nationwide effort.

"It gives me hope," he said.

For Rev. Larsen, it was important for him to be there as a person of faith.

"You look back at the Civil Rights Movement and many other movements, church leaders need to be there to speak up," Rev. Larsen said.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement Tuesday, that in the last year of President Donald Trump's second term, ICE has arrested 7,000 "gang members," which is delivering on Trump's mandate to make America safe again.

DHS alleges those arrested committed crimes like murder, drug trafficking and human trafficking.

