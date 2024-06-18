DNA testing confirms arm found at Illinois beach was that of Sade Robinson

MILWAUKEE — DNA testing has confirmed the arm found last month on a beach in Waukegan, Illinois, was that of 19-year-old Sade Robinson, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

The 19-year-old was killed and dismembered after a first date in April.

Maxwell Anderson, the man accused of killing and mutilating the 19-year-old, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and arson of property other than a building.

This is a developing story and will be updated.



