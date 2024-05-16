Watch Now
Arm found in Illinois; MCSO confirms Sade Robinson’s family was contacted

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office told TMJ4 they are awaiting DNA testing to see if it is a potential match to the other remains found of Sade Robinson.
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office confirmed Sade Robinson's family was contacted sometime this week about an arm that was found in Waukegan, Illinois. The sheriff's office is working with authorities in Lake County on the issue. They told TMJ4 they are awaiting DNA testing to see if it is a potential match to the other remains.
Sade Robinson
Posted at 4:07 PM, May 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-16 17:37:07-04

WAUKEGAN, Illinois. — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office confirmed Sade Robinson's family was contacted sometime this week about an arm that was found in Waukegan, Illinois.

The sheriff's office is working with authorities in Lake County on the issue. They told TMJ4 they are awaiting DNA testing to see if it is a potential match to the other remains.

The 19-year-old was killed and dismembered after a first date in April.

Maxwell Anderson, the man accused of killing and mutilating the 19-year-old, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and arson of property other than a building.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 is working to learn more information.

