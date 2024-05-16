Arm found in Illinois; MCSO confirms Sade Robinson’s family was contacted

WAUKEGAN, Illinois. — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office confirmed Sade Robinson's family was contacted sometime this week about an arm that was found in Waukegan, Illinois.

The sheriff's office is working with authorities in Lake County on the issue. They told TMJ4 they are awaiting DNA testing to see if it is a potential match to the other remains.

The 19-year-old was killed and dismembered after a first date in April.

Maxwell Anderson, the man accused of killing and mutilating the 19-year-old, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and arson of property other than a building.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 is working to learn more information.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip